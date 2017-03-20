Zayn Malik Opens Up On How He Beat Anxiety And Eating Disorder

Zayn Malik has spoken of how he beat his eating disorder and battle with anxiety. The former One Direction star was suffering with both conditions during his time in the band, but has revealed it was his mum, Trisha, who helped him overcome them.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Zayn Malik

Speaking to the Sunday Times magazine, Zayn explained how his eating disorder was “a control thing”. “Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled it was the one area where I could say, ‘No, I’m not eating that’,” he said. “Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally. “I came back to the UK and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I’d lost.” Of his anxiety, he added: “I now have no problem with anxiety. It was something I was dealing with in the band.”

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Zayn battled an eating disorder and anxiety

Zayn previously revealed he could go for two or three days without eating. Writing in his autobiography, he said: “When I look back at images of myself from around November 2014, before the final tour, I can see how ill I was. “I had lost so much weight I had become ill. The workload and the pace of life on the road put together with the pressures and strains of everything going on within the band had badly affected my eating habits.” He also cancelled his debut solo performance at last year’s Capital Summertime Ball due to his anxiety, tweeting at the time: “Unfortunately my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me. “With the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career. I cannot apologise enough but I want to be honest with everyone who has patiently waited to see me, I promise I will do my best to make this up to everybody I’ve let down today. “I know those who suffer anxiety will understand and I hope those who don’t can empathise with my situation,” he added.

