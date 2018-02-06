Zoe Ball Plans Sport Relief Cycling Challenge In Honour Of Her Late Boyfriend, Billy Yates

Cameraman Billy, who worked on programmes including ‘The One Show’, took his own life in May 2017.

The presenter is getting involved to raise aware of mental health, following the death of her boyfriend , Billy Yates.

Zoe Ball has announced she’ll be participating in a Sport Relief challenge this year, explaining that she’s planning a gruelling, cycling ride.

Speaking on Monday’s (5 February) ‘The One Show’, she explained: “One of the issues that Sport Relief is supporting is mental health, and that’s something that is very close to my heart.

“My boyfriend struggled with depression and he died last year. After he died I was left with lots of questions. I think it is one in four of us in the UK that are living with mental illness.

“Those figures are huge, so most people you meet are going to have been touched by this subject.”

“Mental health resources are under huge pressure and I think a lot of people aren’t necessarily getting the right help as quickly as they could.”

As well as taking on the physical challenge, Zoe will make a documentary.

She added: “I am going to visit some projects that funded by Comic Relief that are helping people find a way to move forward, and hopefully meet some families who have gone through what myself and Billy’s family have gone through.”

“And ask the questions about what are we doing, how are are we helping, and where can we turn for help? What should loved ones be doing?

“There’s a lot of subjects here so I’m going to go out and visit these projects, see the work that’s being done, and encourage people to get involved. That’s why I’m doing it.”