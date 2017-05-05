Zoe Ball is mourning the loss of her boyfriend, Billy Yates, following his sudden and unexpected death at the age of 40. The Sun has reported that Billy was found dead at his home in South London on Thursday night (4 May).

A police spokesperson has said in an official statement: “Police were called to a residential address in Putney, South London at 18.40 on Thursday 4th May, to reports of a man found deceased. “Officers attended alongside staff from the London Ambulance Service, and a man believed to be aged 40 was pronounced dead at the scene. “The circumstances are not being treated as suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.” Zoe is yet to comment on the death, but she did appear to pay tribute with a post on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of a pink flower with the caption, “my sweet love”.

My sweet love X A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zeebeezoobee) on May 4, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

The presenter is thought to have begun dating the ‘Antiques Roadshow’ cameraman following her split from her husband of 17 years Norman Cook, better known as DJ and music producer Fatboy Slim, in 2016. Reports first surfaced about the romance in February, after the two were photographed together in London. Although she remained tight-lipped about the new relationship, her father did say in an interview with The Sun earlier this year: “We are very happy that she is finding a new lease of life. She is very happy at the moment, and that is lovely.”