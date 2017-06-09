All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • Into It HuffPost UK's entertainment podcast
    THE BLOG

    'Into It' Podcast: Celebrity Election Endorsements, 'Big Brother' Homophobia Controversy And 'First Dates' Rejection

    09/06/2017 17:11 BST | Updated 09/06/2017 17:12 BST

    As the whole nation gets swept up in election fever, the 'Into It' team is no exception, and this week they're discussing what happens when the worlds of celebrity and politics collide. Can famous people really make an impact when it comes to matters of politics, or should they stay in their own lanes?

    They're also debating the latest 'Big Brother' controversy, after homophobic tweets from People's Housemate Tom Barber were unearthed, and suggesting how producers could best handle the situation, as well as reflecting on some of TV's most cringe-worthy break-ups.

    Plus, how are 'High School Musical', Lindsay Lohan, Tori Amos and Dappy from N-Dubz all linked to the general election? Find out in this week's quiz.

    All this and more in the latest episode of 'Into It', which you can stream above, or click here to subscribe on iTunes.

    MORE:into itFilmTVBig BrotherReality TVHigh School Musical

    Conversations