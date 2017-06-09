As the whole nation gets swept up in election fever, the 'Into It' team is no exception, and this week they're discussing what happens when the worlds of celebrity and politics collide. Can famous people really make an impact when it comes to matters of politics, or should they stay in their own lanes?

They're also debating the latest 'Big Brother' controversy, after homophobic tweets from People's Housemate Tom Barber were unearthed, and suggesting how producers could best handle the situation, as well as reflecting on some of TV's most cringe-worthy break-ups.

Plus, how are 'High School Musical', Lindsay Lohan, Tori Amos and Dappy from N-Dubz all linked to the general election? Find out in this week's quiz.

All this and more in the latest episode of 'Into It', which you can stream above, or click here to subscribe on iTunes.