The rumoured proposed changes to 'The X Factor' have got the 'Into It' team talking this week, specifically Simon Cowell's plans to rid the show of novelty acts.

They discuss whether or not 'The X Factor' could survive without some of the series' more *ahem* outlandish performers, and take a stroll down memory lane to shout out some of their favourites.

Meanwhile, the news that a recent episode of 'Blue Peter' pulled in zero viewers has led to a debate about contemporary kids' TV, and what today's teens are missing out on.

Plus, Kesha's triumphant return sparked a discussion about the most effective pop comebacks of recent years, with Rihanna getting the thumbs up from the group (which is more than can be said for Lady Gaga).

All this and more in the latest episode of 'Into It', which you can listen to above, or click here to subscribe on iTunes.