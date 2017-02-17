Into It Podcast: We Chat Stunt Soap Casting, 'Purposeful Pop' And Brit Awards Predictions

In the latest episode of 'Into It', we're still recovering from the shock news Lee Ryan is joining the cast of 'EastEnders'. With the news splitting fans right down the middle, we ask whether stunt casting is ever a good idea in soapland.

We're also getting our teeth into Katy Perry's new brand of 'purposeful pop'. Does it have a place in the charts? Has it already been done before? And what on earth was that terrible joke she made about Britney Spears at last weekend's Grammys?

Speaking of Britney, 10 years on from the moment she shaved her head amid troubles in her personal life, we debate whether the media has learned any lessons in how they talk about celebrities and mental health.

Plus, we're putting our money where our (big) mouths are, as we predict who will triumph at next week's Brit Awards.

Listen to the latest instalment above, or click here to subscribe to 'Into It' on the iTunes store.