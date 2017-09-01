Taylor Swift is still dominating the conversation in the new episode of 'Into It', which sees the team picking apart the new music video for her track, 'Look What You Made Me Do', which has got everyone talking.

As reports reveal a new female-led remake of 'Lord Of The Flies' is in the works, they're also discussing whether reboots like this are the way forward, and looking ahead to the new series of 'The X Factor', and what they're hoping to see (and, indeed, not to see) this time around.

Plus, ahead of the new series, they're taking a look back on some of the show's most famous past contestants, and testing their knowledge of the acts' chart success.

All this and more in the new episode of 'Into It' which you can listen to above, or click here to listen on the Apple Podcasts store.