We Need To See More Gender Equality In Sport





Kate Richardson-Walsh is an Olympic Gold medal-winning GB hockey captain. In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Kate talks about her career in sport and what it takes to reach the very top. Kate talks candidly about the many challenges that she has encountered along the way - from sexism and double standards to what if feels like to be a gay role model in the sporting world. She also explores how modern sport can be improved across the board and made more representative for all.

Kate was talking to HuffPost UK as a contributor to SPORT - a new journal exploring the global sports industry, which has been published by The Brewery at freuds. The full publication is available online now