The adorable, long-beaked kiwi bird is in great danger of extinction. There are only 50,000 kiwi birds left on our planet and the number is falling quickly - the small population has declined by 99% in the past 80 years alone.

If they continue to disappear at this rate, this one-of-a-kind animal will be wiped out of existence before we know it. So how can we help?

Luckily, this bird's special nature is cherished by the country they call home and New Zealand's mission to keep the kiwi bird safe is in full flight.

Passionate about nature's adventurous playing spaces as they are, the Old Mout brand have come together with the former BBC Really Wild Show presenters to encourage global participation in the cause, this time hosting The Kiwi Wild Show.

Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham bring the plight of the kiwi bird to a wider audience in their 15-minute show. Their passion reminds us there is power in our actions and show us just how much our planet benefits from wildlife diversity.

It's amazing to think that these birds can live up to 50 years and can lay close to a 100 eggs in their lifetime. If we look after this 65-million-year-old species properly, the result would be a flourishing population of sweet kiwis, which sounds like nothing short of heaven for someone like me who appreciates the bird's gentle nature.

Michelle Impey, the driven Executive Director of Kiwis for kiwi, said it best: "The more people that are aware we are seriously in danger of losing the kiwi for ever if we don't act now, the better the odds of turning those statistics on their head."

