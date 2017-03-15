Celebrating Success: Today's Prince's Trust Award Nominees Are An Inspiration To Us All

Today is a special day. Today is The Prince's Trust TK Max and HomeSense Celebrate Success Awards at the iconic London Palladium. And today we get to recognise some amazing young people who have not had the easiest start in life and have had to overcome some major obstacles, which makes it all the more incredible when you hear what they've achieved.

I'm incredibly fortunate and grateful that I have supportive family and friends, and I wake up every day knowing that I get to do a job that I love. Ever since I was young I wanted to fulfil my passion for music but just like anyone else I've needed support to get me there.

For so many, these opportunities and support networks just aren't available when growing up. It's inspiring how these people have such resilience to overcome things like losing a parent, suffering mental health problems or being severely bullied. Yet, they have emerged stronger and ready to take on the world.

I'm honoured to be an ambassador for The Prince's Trust and today I have the privilege of presenting the Boeing Education Achiever of the Year Award, which recognises young people who have overcome personal barriers to develop new skills and get more interested and engaged in education.

One person up for the award is Baseer Khan-Omarkhil, who had a terrifying journey travelling from Afghanistan. He came here with very little education and couldn't speak English. It was a daunting time and a major culture shock.

Yet, despite this, Baseer took part in The Prince's Trust's Achieve programme and has gone on to achieve great things and is on his way to becoming a mechanic.

Caitlin Buckley is another inspiring young person who, despite experiencing ADHD, mental health issues and struggling at school, has overcome so many hurdles and is now training to be a lifeguard.

Today's awards celebrate people like Caitlin and Baseer. They have faced up to all the challenges that have come their way and have emerged bigger and stronger. They are an inspiration to us all.

The Prince's Trust has paired up with TK Maxx and HomeSense to celebrate the achievements of young people supported by The Trust who have overcome issues such as abuse, drug addiction, homelessness, depression and unemployment. The Huffington Post UK is The Prince's Trust's media partner for the Boeing Educational Achiever Award.