Wales Miss Out On The World Cup But I'm Still Filled With Optimism

In the unlikely event you missed it - Wales didn't win their final World Cup qualifying group game last week which means they won't be playing in the finals in Russia next year.

"Same old Wales," I hear you say, "choking at the final hurdle - again." On the face of it, it seems like this is another failure to rank alongside 1977, 1985 and 1993. I was too young to remember 1977 but the gut wrenching feeling caused by the latter two failures stayed with me for a very long time afterwards.

So, why is it that the defeat to Ireland last week, whilst clearly very disappointing, has instead left me looking optimistically to the future?

Maybe it's an age thing. Maybe it's a perspective thing. Maybe it's neither of these things!

Even though I'm a forty something I can still get my arse in my hands over the most trivial of matters. The reason for my confidence and optimism in the future is the embedding of Welsh international football culture into the national psyche over the past few years. And, believe me, that culture is good for the country and way beyond the boundaries of any sporting arena. It's a culture that doesn't need the Prince of Wales Feathers to validate itself and doesn't need to bend the knee to the British monarchy and the establishment on either side of the border.

If that sounds a bit radical and a pop at the WRU then it probably is. Look, I really enjoy watching rugby union and I was thrilled to see the likes of Sam Warburton and Toby Faletau donning Wales football shirts during last years Euros. I'm just far from sure that the WRU with its royal patronage, military bands and contrived 'Tie and Crest' insularity - that's helped to keep it in the ascendancy for so long, has actually benefited Wales or its cliched 'rugby mad' population.

Well, I've probably alienated about half of you so far but please bear with me..

When Wales got to the semi-finals of the European football championships last year our small nation received global exposure that was way beyond anything we could expect to receive as a 'rugby nation.' The bucket hatted, extraordinary 'Red Wall' fan base were wonderful ambassadors for the country. There were an estimated 30,000 of them in Bordeaux for the Euro opener against Slovakia and tens of thousands more for the thrilling run to the semi-finals. A raucous, passionate but well behaved and good humoured bunch of men, women and children having the absolute time of their lives and making friends wherever they went.

At home, due to popular demand, packed fan zones popped up across the country so everyone could share in the communal joy (and, let's face it, disbelief) at Wales punching well above its weight in the most high profile global sport, bar none. The success of our national football team and its passionate band of followers did more to cement a positive image of Wales than a 1000 slick advertising campaigns could achieve.

In Dinard, Brittany - the teams base - the locals took the down to earth Welsh players to their hearts and vice versa and the deep bond between the players and the 'Red Wall' was heart warming in an era where footballers are usually so detached from supporters. It's continued too - Chris Coleman and the players, in an unforced way, rarely fail to mention just how important the link between them and the fans is. Every Welsh player has their own often original and eccentric chant and as well as the obvious adulation for a 'Galactico' like Bale there are also much loved cult figures like Ledley, Gunter and Robson-Kanu. Their place as national treasures is assured.

Back to last weeks defeat - no, we haven't made it to Russia but sometimes you've just got to enjoy the journey even if you don't always make it as far as the final destination. Until the loss to Ireland in the final game, Wales were unbeaten in the group. There was a memorable trip to Dublin - is there any other kind of trip to the Irish capital?? Gruelling journeys to Chisinau and Tbilisi saw us return with the spoils and pubs from Bangor to Builth and Haverfordwest to Hengoed were packed to the rafters cheering on the boys in every qualifying match. We saw the emergence of Ben Woodburn with a moment of individual brilliance against Austria. Minus Gareth Bale we held our nerve to get a point in hostile Belgrade and nobody present in Cardiff last week will ever forget the spellbindingly emotional a cappella version of the Welsh national anthem. Ultimately, we didn't quite make it, but to repeat an earlier point - you have to enjoy the journey or genuinely, what's the point?

And, the future is bright. The FAW genuinely seem to understand what makes the supporters tick - #TogetherStronger could have become a cheesy, meaningless marketing slogan. It hasn't and the FAW with its hardcore of die hard Wales fans in positions of influence at the organisation have made sure that it's become a living, breathing entity. The FAW have also kept admission prices at affordable levels in a region hit harder than most by economic struggles. The lucrative temptation to switch big games to the cavernous Principality Stadium has been repeatedly resisted by the same governing body. On match days the home of Cardiff City receives an impressive makeover to instead turn it into the home of the Wales football team. The FAW have also stolen a march on their rugby counterparts by using the Welsh language in large swathes of their official communications.

It's worth remembering that when Wales returned from France last summer an estimated 100,000 plus crowd turned out to welcome them back to the Welsh capital. Despite the defeat to Ireland there is still much to come from this group of players and still so much goodwill towards them. Likewise, there's much that we can collectively take as a nation from the resurgence in Welsh international football. Getting from North to South Wales or vice versa by road or rail is wonderfully scenic but a slow and exhausting pain in the backside. Our infrastructure is generally hopeless. There are precious few things that can truly unite the whole country like international football.

So, yes, like the rest of the nation, I dearly wish we were all planning trips to Moscow and St Petersburg next summer but the revolution in Welsh international football over the past 4 or 5 years isn't suddenly going to disappear. These are halcyon days and Wales international football culture is now deeply embedded in the nations DNA for decades to come.

Enjoy the ride!