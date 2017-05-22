Don't Be Ashamed Of Your Mumbod, You've Just Done The Most Incredible Thing In The World

As part of HuffPost UK Parents' 'Mumbod' series, Stacey Solomon opens up about her own Mumbod. From the way she perceived her body after giving birth to her first son, Zachary, to the pressure she felt being in the public eye after having Leighton, Stacey vlogs with us about the way pregnancy changed her body and encourages other mums to embrace their Mumbods.

HuffPost UK Parents is running a week-long focus on 'Mumbod' to empower mums and mums-to-be to feel confident about their bodies pre-and post-baby. We are launching a section on the site that focuses on all aspects of mums' bodies and highlights the amazing things they are capable of. We'd also love to hear your stories. To blog for Mumbod, email ukblogteam@huffingtonpost.com. To keep up to date with features, blogs and videos on the topic, follow the hashtag #MyMumbod.