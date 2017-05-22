All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States

    • Don't Be Ashamed Of Your Mumbod, You've Just Done The Most Incredible Thing In The World

    • Stacey Solomon X Factor finalist, Queen of the Jungle, Loose Women panellist, and mummy to two lovely boys
    22/05/2017 09:04 BST | Updated 25/05/2017 09:36 BST

    mum bod

    As part of HuffPost UK Parents' 'Mumbod' series, Stacey Solomon opens up about her own Mumbod. From the way she perceived her body after giving birth to her first son, Zachary, to the pressure she felt being in the public eye after having Leighton, Stacey vlogs with us about the way pregnancy changed her body and encourages other mums to embrace their Mumbods.

    HuffPost UK Parents is running a week-long focus on 'Mumbod' to empower mums and mums-to-be to feel confident about their bodies pre-and post-baby. We are launching a section on the site that focuses on all aspects of mums' bodies and highlights the amazing things they are capable of. We'd also love to hear your stories. To blog for Mumbod, email ukblogteam@huffingtonpost.com. To keep up to date with features, blogs and videos on the topic, follow the hashtag #MyMumbod.

    MORE:stacey solomonmumbodmum bodparentsnew parentsparents to beparent voices

    Conversations