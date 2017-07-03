Advice I'd Give My 16-Year-Old Self On Dating And Disability





In a vlog for HuffPost UK's new section, Everybody, Adam Pearson discusses the advice he would give his 16-year-old self on dating and living with neurofibromatosis. Adam says the best thing he could do for his younger self would be to give himself a bit of a slap and tell him to get on with it.

Adam, who was recently nominated for UK Documentary Presenter of the Year at the 2016 Grierson Awards, is currently filming series three of Tricks of the Restaurant Trade for Channel 4, which will air later this year.

