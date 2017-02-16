In 2017, We Need LGBT+ Allies More Than Ever

Asifa Lahore is the UK's first out Muslim drag queen. In this vlog for HuffPost UK Lahore discusses the importance of LGBT+ allies in the fight for equality and the remaining responsibility of LGBT+ people in the battle for worldwide rights.

The Huffington Post UK is releasing a series of vlogs for LGBT+ History Month, which this year marks the 50th year since the decriminalisation of the Sexual Offenses Act (England & Wales). We have invited campaigners and speakers to share their stories and reflect on the past, present and future of LGBT+ rights. In addition, as part as our ongoing coverage of the month, HuffPost UK is proud to be supporting National Student Pride as a media sponsor