In Defence Of Beloved Bread

Instagram sensation, clean-eating satirist and comedian Bella Younger, a.k.a. Deliciously Stella, rose to fame when she started to mock the clean-eating movement with pictures of her avocado toast topped with fried egg sweets and health smoothies containing M&Ms and gin.

Here, for The Huffington Post UK, she vlogs about why we shouldn't be afraid of carbs, why she's working on the #BetterWithBread campaign and how she just wishes people took their food a little less seriously.

You can find out more about Bella on her website, including upcoming tour dates and where to buy her book.