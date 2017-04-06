All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • THE BLOG

    In Defence Of Beloved Bread

    06/04/2017 16:35 BST | Updated 07/04/2017 09:05 BST

    Instagram sensation, clean-eating satirist and comedian Bella Younger, a.k.a. Deliciously Stella, rose to fame when she started to mock the clean-eating movement with pictures of her avocado toast topped with fried egg sweets and health smoothies containing M&Ms and gin.

    Here, for The Huffington Post UK, she vlogs about why we shouldn't be afraid of carbs, why she's working on the #BetterWithBread campaign and how she just wishes people took their food a little less seriously.

    You can find out more about Bella on her website, including upcoming tour dates and where to buy her book.

    MORE:glutenbreadbakingwell-beingclean eatinglifestylefood

    Conversations