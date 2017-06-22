Why I Had My Penis Photographed For A Book On Masculinity

Carl Chamberlain is a spoken word poet, open mic host and story-teller living in London. In this vlog for HuffPost UK he talks about why he chose to be photographed for Manhood: The Bare Reality, a collection of photographs and interviews in which men from all walks of life anonymously bare all and discuss what masculinity means to them.

Carl goes into what drove him to work with Laura, what it is like to have your penis photographed, and why he felt it was important for him and other men to open up for the project.

Manhood: A Bare Reality by Laura Dodsworth is published by Pinter & Martin, and available here