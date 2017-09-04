The Benefits Of Natural Skin Care Ingredients

'Co-authored by Shawntai Lister-Mitchell, founder of Class and Elegance Bath and Body Care'

A lot of the time we buy skin products based on the smell, price, packaging or just because it is a certain brand. I know I have been guilty of doing this several times in the past and I'm sure many of you can relate. Sometimes we don't even realise we are doing this until we are cautioned by a reaction on our skin or a health problem either we or someone close to us experiences.

How many of you actually read the ingredients?

Since having cancer it has made me more mindful of the things I put in and on my body. When it comes to the skin we all have different needs as our skin types vary and it's important for us to learn what our skin type is, in order for our needs to be catered to.

Average skin- A balance of moisture, just the right amount of sebum production

Dry skin- Not enough moisture, low sebum production

Oily skin- Too much moisture, high sebum production

Combination skin- A mixture between oily and dry spots

Sensitive skin- Can be any of the above but it has a reaction to certain ingredients

I now want to introduce you to Shawntai Lister-Mitchell the founder of Class and Elegance Bath and Body Care. She has partnered with mentor academies that teach young girls the importance of education, self-esteem, etiquette, entrepreneurial and life-skill development in order to build our young ladies of today into confident, empowered women of tomorrow. The young ladies also learn how to make natural bath and body care products to enhance their overall well-being.

Do you know what the largest external organ on your body is?

If you said, "skin", you answered correctly.

What is the purpose of our skin? One word sums it up, "Protection".

The purpose of our skin is to protect us from germs and various elements from entering our internal organs. When it's cold outside, it helps keep us warm and when it's warm outside, it keeps us from burning up.

Since skin is our largest external organ, it is vital that we use products that benefit us externally

from the outside in.

A survey of over 2,000 women found on average, women use twelve products containing 168 unique ingredients daily and men use six products with 85 unique ingredients. These various ingredients penetrate through the largest external organ and enter our internal organs and blood stream. This affects the overall health and well-being of our bodies.

As a child, I had a love of creation. I loved mixing various perfumes, lotions, and other products and as I grew older, I developed a love for natural bath and body care. My passion for this increased, when I custom made an oatmeal bath for a younger family member during an overnight stay. This family member suffered from eczema and had complaints of itching and bleeding on their skin. Eczema causes inflammation itching and a red scaly like rash on the skin.

It was at that time, that I realised my love for creating natural products, served a greater

purpose.

As the owner, founder and formulator of a natural beauty brand, I hand-craft products using a combination of natural, organic and locally sourced ingredients. The products are infused with a proprietary blend of aromatherapy and herbal remedies that impact the lives of others by providing solutions for bath, body and skin care needs.

Some of the ingredients used are carrier oils, such as coconut and tamanu oil. Coconut oil is antibacterial, moisturising and has several uses. I've seen articles that document from 50 to 200 uses for coconut oil. Tamanu oil is known for its ability to assist with scarring, eczema and skin rashes.

I also use aromatherapy blends with essential oils. Essential oils are plant based and come from the flower, leaf, bark, and stems of the plant. They can also come from the rind of the fruit, such as lime, lemon, and orange. Citrus oils are some of my favourites because I love the fresh smell and the antiseptic, antibacterial and disinfectant properties.

Essential oils are so powerful, they are diluted by drops. They possess the ability to penetrate

through the skin cells and to the blood stream to provide some of the listed benefits. Some

essential oils are said to cross blood into the brain barrier.

 emotional, mental and physical

 antibacterial

 relaxing/calming

 assists with pain

 improves digestion

 helps to detox

One of my favourite essential oils is frankincense. Frankincense essential oil is noted to build immunity, reduce inflammation, assist with age spots, support brain function and is said to help fight cancer cells without harming healthy cells.

I love frankincense essential oil so much that I have an entire line dedicated to it. I am a firm

believer that in a time where so many chemicals are affecting our health, we must take control of our health and implement the simple things we know can help us on our wellness journey. Here's a list of some of the things I like to do:

1. Drink plenty of water.

2. Exercise at least 30 minutes a day. Sometimes, I do 15 minutes, twice a day.

3. Eat fruits and vegetables.

4. Take time to meditate, pray, recite words of affirmation. Whatever suits you best.

5. Take a relaxing bath. Light a few candles, turn on your favourite relaxing music.

6. Read a book.

7. Take a walk in the park or by the lake.

8. Host a brunch for friends.

9. Disconnect from the news and media outlets for a few days.

10. Try making healthy recipes with your family.

11. Watch a comedy.

Remember, the best gift you can give is yourself. Please be kind and loving to your beautiful and amazing self. You are a gift to the world.

