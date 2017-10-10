This World Mental Health Day, I'm Asking Men: #DontBottleItUp

Chris Hughes is a rapper and model best known for appearing on the most recent series of Love Island. He is now an ambassador for male suicide prevention charity CALM.
In this exclusive vlog for HuffPost UK, filmed on World Mental Health Day, Chris opens up about his own mental health, and talks about his new #DontBottleItUp campaign with CALM and Topman, which initially saw him launch a fake brand of mineral water infused with his tears, L'Eau de Chris, with the aim of encouraging men to open up about their mental wellbeing.
For more information on the campaign, visit the CALM website.
Useful websites and helplines:
Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 UK and ROI (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill)
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk
HopeLine runs a confidential advice helpline if you are a young person at risk of suicide or are worried about a young person at risk of suicide. Mon-Fri 10-5pm and 7pm-10pm. Weekends 2pm-5pm on 0800 068 41 41
Maytree is a sanctuary for the suicidal in north London in a non-medical setting. For help or to enquire about a stay, call 020 7263 7070