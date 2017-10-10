This World Mental Health Day, I'm Asking Men: #DontBottleItUp





Chris Hughes is a rapper and model best known for appearing on the most recent series of Love Island. He is now an ambassador for male suicide prevention charity CALM

In this exclusive vlog for HuffPost UK, filmed on World Mental Health Day, Chris opens up about his own mental health, and talks about his new #DontBottleItUp campaign with CALM and Topman, which initially saw him launch a fake brand of mineral water infused with his tears, L'Eau de Chris, with the aim of encouraging men to open up about their mental wellbeing.

For more information on the campaign, visit the CALM website.