    • By Dan White artist/writer/columnist/ambassador/global speaker on inclusion
    • Emily White Proud wheelchair user who was turned into a crime fighting superhero in new comic book, Department of Ability.
    The World Needs More Disabled Superheroes

    01/02/2017 10:16 GMT | Updated 02/02/2018 10:12 GMT

    Dan and Emily White are the co-creators of The Department of Ability, a comic book that tells the story of a gang of five physically disabled superheroes who use their disabilities to save the world. The comic was born when they noticed that not only was there a huge shortage of relevant heroes for Emily to look up to, but also a significant lack of positive representation of disabled people in the media and in literature.

    Dan and Emily, who are storytellers with Scope, have told their story as part of National Storytelling Week, which is running from the 28th January to 4th February. This week Scope is pushing for more representation of disability in literature.

