We Need A Smarter Approach To Humanitarian Aid





Dr Rola Hallam is a British-Syrian doctor and founder and CEO of CanDo, a humanitarian crowdfunding platform.

In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Rola talks about the launch of the new platform, how people power is the greatest driver of social change, how CanDo will solve offer transparent aid and shine a light on the incredible stories from the ground in areas of crises, and offer a smarter solution to delivering humanitarian aid in the 21st Century.

For more information on Cando's work, visit their website, designed by Polly Playford, here.