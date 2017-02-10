12 Things You Never Knew About Sperm

With Valentine's Day around the corner, love is in the air. Up and down the country romantic gestures are being planned, lavish gifts being bought and petrol stations are gearing up for record last minute flower sales.

Whether you are a fan of Valentine's Day or not, the fact is that millions of people will be getting into the spirit of it and according to recent research, 8.47pm is officially the time when most Brits will have sex. At this moment millions of litres of bodily fluids will be simultaneously launched across the nation and yet, beyond the basics, most of us know very little about this life-giving substance we will be sharing.

Indeed, given sperm plays such a big part in our lives, it's amazing we don't know more about it, so as a special treat, here are my top 12 facts.

Fact 1: Sperm can live for up to five days in the vagina

While your sexual stamina may have only lasted for a few moments, the chances are your sperm will out perform you by hours, days and even weeks. So, unless you are trying for a baby stay protected.

Fact 2: Some women are allergic to sperm

In some cases, sperm can cause an allergic reaction in women - causing redness, swelling and itching. This is sometimes called semen allergy or seminal plasma hypersensitivity. It is rare though so gents if the lady isn't returning your calls - this probably isn't the reason.

Fact 3: Smoking, bacon and cheese is bad for your sperm

If procreation is the name of the game then it's time to hit the gym, put down the burger and get your diet back on track. A healthy body means healthy sperm.

Fact 4: It takes 74 days to grow sperm

Even though most men produce millions of new sperm every day - it takes 2 - 3 months for them to reach full maturity. When they are originally formed, they can't swim or fertilise and egg - the sperm regeneration cycle takes about 74 days.

Fact 5: Most sperm are deformed

It's a well-worn fact that there are around 200 million sperm in the average male ejaculation - but did you know that many sperm are born with two heads or a crooked tail.

Fact 6: One ball is enough

If the man loses a ball, the other one should produce enough sperm to make procreation possible. Thankfully, this news didn't make it into Hitler's bunker.

Fact 7: Every day enough sperm is ejaculated to fill 11.82 swimming pools

The typical man ejaculates about half a teaspoon. According to some internet, back of napkin research threads, if 2.342 billion of age males ejaculated they could fill 11.82 swimming pools - or one about every two hours and two minutes.

Fact 8: Sperm don't like it hot

A man's testicles are about seven degrees Fahrenheit cooler than the rest of his body - which is right for producing healthy sperm. Spending too much time in the hot tub can boil your sperm - like eggs.

Fact 9: Men need to regularly climax to have healthy sperm

Studies have shown that men who ejaculate four or more times a month have better sperm morphology. Infrequent ejaculation can lead to reduction in sperm turn over, which can damage them.

Fact 10: WIFI could be damaging your sperm

In 2012 researchers published a study suggesting WIFI frequencies could be damaging sperm (previously it was thought it was heat from laptops that may be having an impact). Although contested, the study suggested men should avoid having their laptops directly on their laps.

Fact 11: Marvel should make a movie about sperm

Sperm are superhero like in their ability. They can melt the surface of a female egg by releasing enzymes from their head. When the sperm fuses, it ditches its tale to create a new life.

Fact 12: Female sperm are stronger than male sperm

Sperm comes in both genders and can carry the X and Y chromosome. According to studies the female sperm is stronger - meaning it's more likely to get pregnant by a female swimmer

We hope you found our list insightful. Remember if you are planning to get frisky on the 14th be safe and why not consider getting an STD MOT - the ultimate romantic gesture.

Dr Seth Rankin is the founder of London Doctors Clinic, the fastest growing private GP chain in the UK.