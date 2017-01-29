All Sections
    An Elephant In The Room

    29/01/2017 21:47 GMT | Updated 30/01/2018 10:12 GMT

    Emmanuel Speaks is a spoken word artist from East London. He has been performing spoken word for over two years and has featured on major platforms such as Channel 4, SBTV, BBC Radio and recently completed an 11 leg, countrywide university tour called #SpeaksUniTour.

    In his performances, Emmanuel tackles emotional and often difficult subjects. In this vlog for The Huffington Post UK he performs 'Elephant in the Room', an original poem about Female Genital Mutilation.

    Emmanuel's latest project, called Russian Roulette, is a spoken word short film using love, lust, faith, gender and power to explore domestic violence and mental illness.

    MORE:fgmspoken wordvlogswomen