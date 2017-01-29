An Elephant In The Room

Emmanuel Speaks is a spoken word artist from East London. He has been performing spoken word for over two years and has featured on major platforms such as Channel 4, SBTV, BBC Radio and recently completed an 11 leg, countrywide university tour called #SpeaksUniTour.

In his performances, Emmanuel tackles emotional and often difficult subjects. In this vlog for The Huffington Post UK he performs 'Elephant in the Room', an original poem about Female Genital Mutilation.

Emmanuel's latest project, called Russian Roulette, is a spoken word short film using love, lust, faith, gender and power to explore domestic violence and mental illness.