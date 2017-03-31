All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    31/03/2017 14:47 BST

    10 Floral Dresses For Spring 2017 That Are Anything But Prim

    Big blooms are in; wall flowers are out 🌼

    Since spring has officially sprung, and the time has (nearly) arrived for leather jackets, bare legs and summer dresses, we’ve trailed the high street for the best floral dresses. 

    Big blooms are in, wallflowers are out. 

    We know what you’re thinking: 

    But across the runway for autumn/winter 2017, florals took centre stage - and the pansy and the poppy are back.

    From tea dresses and floor-skimming silhouettes to easy-to-wear slips, here are a few summer statement high street dresses that are anything but prim:

    • ASOS Maternity Asymmetric Tea Dress in Poetic Disarray Floral
      ASOS
      £38, ASOS
    • Open-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress
      Forever21
      £23, Forever21
    • Pins & Needles Button-Down Floral Black Midi Slip Dress
      Urban Outfitters
      £46, UrbanOutfitters
    • ASOS Curve Cold Shoulder Mini Dress in Floral Print
      ASOS
      £30, ASOS.com
    • Topshop Daisy Print Ruffle Tea Dress
      Topshop
      £46, Topshop.com
    • Floral Embroidered Dress
      Zara
      £59.99, Zara.com 
    • Floral Print Crossover Dress
      Zara
      £39.99, Zara.com
    • Mango Floral Tulle Dress
      Mango
      £39.99, Mango.com
    • ASOS Maternity Shirt Dress in Floral Print With Contrast Piping
      ASOS
      £40, ASOS.com
    • ASOS Made In Kenya Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress In Ditsy Floral
      ASOS
      £68, ASOS.com

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionSpring

    Conversations