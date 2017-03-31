10 Floral Dresses For Spring 2017 That Are Anything But Prim

Since spring has officially sprung, and the time has (nearly) arrived for leather jackets, bare legs and summer dresses, we’ve trailed the high street for the best floral dresses.
Big blooms are in, wallflowers are out.
We know what you’re thinking:
But across the runway for autumn/winter 2017, florals took centre stage - and the pansy and the poppy are back.
From tea dresses and floor-skimming silhouettes to easy-to-wear slips, here are a few summer statement high street dresses that are anything but prim:
ASOS Maternity Asymmetric Tea Dress in Poetic Disarray FloralASOS
Open-Shoulder Floral Maxi DressForever21
Pins & Needles Button-Down Floral Black Midi Slip DressUrban Outfitters
ASOS Curve Cold Shoulder Mini Dress in Floral PrintASOS
Topshop Daisy Print Ruffle Tea DressTopshop
Floral Embroidered DressZara
Floral Print Crossover DressZara
Mango Floral Tulle DressMango
ASOS Maternity Shirt Dress in Floral Print With Contrast PipingASOS
ASOS Made In Kenya Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress In Ditsy FloralASOS