Don’t fancy spending £12 to get into your shoddy local club only to spend the whole night avoiding people you went to school with? Then check out the amazing free events taking place across the UK this NYE. 1. Newcastle’s Winter Carnival

Newcastle Gateshead Initiative Join thousands of Geordies this NYE to ring in the new year

Take to the streets this New Year’s Eve and watch in amazement as bands, puppets and artists parade through Newcastle in the city’s Winter Carnival, illuminated by a procession of torch bearers. Guests will then be treated to a stunning firework display at the Newcastle Civic Centre. The parade will begin at 5.15pm, but it’s best to bag your spot earlier in the day to avoid disappointment. 2. Ray’s Bar, London

Rays Bar Free bubbly and pizza - where do we sign up?

That’s right - we found somewhere in actual London with free entry on New Year’s Eve. Not only that, but the kind souls at Ray’s Bar in Dalston will also be handing out complementary bubbly. Could the night get any better? Actually - yes. With an amazing cocktails menu and pizza on sale until 11pm, the North London bar sounds like perfect place to ring in 2017. 3. St Ives Celebrations

stivestv Join decked out revellers for fireworks at St Ives harbour this year

If you love dressing up, St Ives is the place for you this NYE. The roads in the town are shut off as thousands of revellers decked out in fancy dress gather to celebrate the biggest night of the year. With live bands, food stalls, bars and a massive fireworks display over the harbour at midnight, what more could you want? 4. Mannequin Challenge World Record Attempt, Manchester

Richard Stonehouse via Getty Images Albert Square in Manchester is also home to the Christmas market

Fancy taking part in 2016’s biggest viral trend and potentially making it into the history books? Thousands of people are heading to Albert Square in Manchester to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest mannequin challenge. 5. Nottingham Castle

Wikimedia To celebrate like royalty, head to Nottingham Castle this NYE

Want to get historical with your celebrations this year? Well, what if you could ring in the new year in an actual castle? If you want to be a prince/ princess for the evening, head to Nottingham Castle for jugglers, performers, music and fireworks. There will also be food and drink on sale, as well as an earlier children’s firework display at 9.15pm for those who can’t keep their eyes open until midnight. The castle grounds only hold 2,250 people, so get there early to avoid disappointment. 6. Stonehaven Fireballs Ceremony

Stonehaven Fireballs Association Perfect if you want just fancy a night at the pub this December 31

The Stonehaven Fireballs Ceremony is a seriously cool way to spend New Years Eve this year. Local people swing flaming wire cages around their heads as they parade through the streets of the Scottish town. The ceremony, which dates back more than 150 years, is meant to burn the bad spirits from the past 12 months so the spirits of the coming year can come in clean and fresh. Thousands of people come out to watch the midnight procession and following fireworks display, so it’s best to arrive at around 10.30pm. 7. Centenary Square Fireworks, Birmingham

Joe Giddens/PA Archive The perfect event for generic social media snaps of fireworks

Did you go a bit OTT with the spending this Christmas? Birmingham City Council has the perfect solution - a free fireworks display in the centre of the city. For those with a few pennies left, there will also be an ice rink and a big wheel in Centenary Square. (Adults £9.50, children £7.50.) Traffic restrictions were in place from 10.30pm in the centre of the city last year, so it’s best to get there early. 8. Bowie vs Prince at Leaf Manchester

Leaf Manchester Celebrate the new year with two music legends

The world wept when we lost two music legends in quick succession this year. But what better way to honour David Bowie and Prince than by dedicating New Year’s Eve to them, blasting out their greatest hits as we head into 2017? At Leaf on Portland Street in Manchester, you can party like it’s 1999 and be heroes for just one night. Fancy dress is a must. The event is free, but tickets must be booked in advance. 9. Red Hot Highland Fling, Inverness

Inverness Festivals The Red Hot Highland Fling is the biggest free Hogmanay party in Scotland

The Red Hot Highland Fling in Inverness is one of Scotland’s biggest Hogmanay celebrations and with music, comedy, food and fireworks all on offer, it has good reason to be. Perfect for the whole family. Just remember to bring your dancing shoes! Gates at the Northern Meeting Park will open at 8pm, while the party officially kicks off at 8.30pm. 10. Kasbah, Coventry

ISAAC LAWRENCE via Getty Images Kasbah in Coventry are offering free entry for anyone in fancy dress on New Year's Eve

Love a bargain? Kasbah nightclub in Coventry is charging £7 entry for the New Year’s Eve extravaganza... but it’s completely free if you’re in fancy dress. With confetti cannons, stilt walkers and face painters, it’s set to be an amazing night, and they’re even taking requests for the first song of 2017. What’s more, all tickets are for sale on the door, so even the most disorganised of us won’t miss out!