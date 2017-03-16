Food intolerances are hard. While the rest of the world parties on with the deliciously illicit banned treat that tastes good but makes you feel bad, you’re stuck in a lonely space of “no, thanks” and “can I see the exact ingredient breakdown for that?”

An issue digesting lactose – a sugar found in traditional dairy products – is one of the trickiest. Because all sorts of the most divine flavours of this earth, from cheese to butter to yoghurt, contain the stuff. If it’s something you deal with, these moments will be all too familiar to you.

Soldier on, comrade.

1. Having to decline the smoothie your other half whipped up is plain unfair

Oh. It’s got a full glass of traditional milk in it. Rendering a would-have-been-perfect breakfast a no-go on this rushed Monday morning. Fantastic.