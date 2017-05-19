100-Year-Old Twins Celebrate Birthday Together And The Photos Will Make Your Day

Identical twins Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi have been through a lot together and now, they’re preparing to celebrate their 100th birthday.

The sisters will turn 100 on 24th May and ahead of the momentous occasion, Brazilian photographer Camila Lima offered the pair a free photoshoot.

“I had never met anyone 100 years old, let alone twins. I got in touch with their family and offered the photoshoot as a gift,” Lima told GoodHousekeeping.com.

“We were all excited and they put on beautiful dresses, did their hair and came to the capital to take the pictures.”