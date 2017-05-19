100-Year-Old Twins Celebrate Birthday Together And The Photos Will Make Your Day

Identical twins Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi have been through a lot together and now, they’re preparing to celebrate their 100th birthday.
The sisters will turn 100 on 24th May and ahead of the momentous occasion, Brazilian photographer Camila Lima offered the pair a free photoshoot.
“I had never met anyone 100 years old, let alone twins. I got in touch with their family and offered the photoshoot as a gift,” Lima told GoodHousekeeping.com.
“We were all excited and they put on beautiful dresses, did their hair and came to the capital to take the pictures.”
According to Lima, Paulina - who has six children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren - has overcome cancer and two heart attacks in her lifetime.
Meanwhile Maria has five children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The pair took part in the fun shoot in the city of Vitória, Brazil, where they’re already local celebrities.
Check out some of the images below or visit Camila Lima’s Facebook page to see more photos.