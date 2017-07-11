All Sections
    11/07/2017 10:42 BST

    100-Year-Old Woman Says Drinking Decent Wine Is The Key To A Long Life

    Sounds good to us 🍷

    A 100-year-old woman has celebrated her birthday by revealing her secret to a long life.

    According to Florence Bearse, from Bangor, Maine, indulging in a good glass of wine every now and then is the key to a long and happy existence. 

    The centenarian marked her big birthday with a party at Westgate Centre for Rehabilitation, complete with cake, party hats and of course, red wine.

    News Centre

    It turns out Bearse is very protective over her favourite beverage.

    During the celebrations, she jokingly warned other party-goers: “I like my wine. Don’t take it away from me.”

    Florence Bearse, you sound like our kind of woman.

