Grandfather Jack Reynolds doesn’t like to take things easy on his birthday.

Last year he stole our hearts when he got a tattoo - at 104 years old - to raise money for charity.

Now, to mark his 105th year, Reynolds has set a new Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest known person to ride a rollercoaster.

Reynolds, from Chesterfield, boarded the ride live on ITV show ‘Good Morning Britain’ in order to raise money for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance service.

So far his GoFundMe page has received donations of more than £360.