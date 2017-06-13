WARNING: There is a lot of swearing in this video.

Close encounters with great white sharks usually occur in nightmares – or at least from the relative safety of a diving cage.

But this one was a little too close to home for Dale Pearson, who spotted the 14ft specimen thrashing in the 3ft shallows within view of his apartment in Baja California, Mexico.

Pearson initially suspected the animal to be a beached whale or a hammerhead and waded out to see if he could help it.