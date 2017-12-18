All Sections
    • This Is The Day We Officially Switch Off For Christmas

    Wave goodbye to those last dregs of productivity.

    18/12/2017 11:16 GMT | Updated 18/12/2017 11:21 GMT

    Monday 18 December is the day more than half (57%) of employees admit to clocking off from work mentally - meaning productivity across the UK is about to hit the floor. 

    A survey of more than 2,000 people found, as Christmas creeps ever closer, employees admit to a whole raft of distractions from their everyday work duties, such as...

    Two in five (42%) confess to clocking off to Christmas shop online.

    One third (35%) say they’re planning Christmas day.

    Almost one in three (30%) plan their Christmas break.

    One in six (16%) will indulge in a festive tipple on the job.

    Almost one in five (17%) will leave work earlier than usual.

    One in 10 (12%) will take a longer lunch.

    And a small percentage (4%) confess to calling in sick.

    So why are people slacking off? Well, according to the poll from HR analytics company Peakon, one in five (21%) respondents are simply ‘too excited’ to focus.

    One third (32%) have too much to plan ahead of Christmas day, 21% admit to feeling ‘burnt-out’ and one fifth (19%) said workplace festivities such as Secret Santa or the office party were to blame.

    One in three (32%) agreed it’s simply because business has slowed down and there’s less work to do at this time of year.

    Now, where are those cat videos?

