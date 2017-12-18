This Is The Day We Officially Switch Off For Christmas

Monday 18 December is the day more than half (57%) of employees admit to clocking off from work mentally - meaning productivity across the UK is about to hit the floor. A survey of more than 2,000 people found, as Christmas creeps ever closer, employees admit to a whole raft of distractions from their everyday work duties, such as... Two in five (42%) confess to clocking off to Christmas shop online.

One third (35%) say they’re planning Christmas day.

Almost one in three (30%) plan their Christmas break.

One in six (16%) will indulge in a festive tipple on the job.

Almost one in five (17%) will leave work earlier than usual.

One in 10 (12%) will take a longer lunch.

And a small percentage (4%) confess to calling in sick.