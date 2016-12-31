The 10 Funniest Fashion Moments Of 2016

With 2016 coming to an end, what better time to have a look back at the best style moments of the year.

And by best, we mean funniest, because - seriously, guys - it’s been a long year.

From Kim Kardashian’s most outrageous outfit choice, to the most memorable Fashion Week catwalks and ad campaigns, prepare to take a trip down memory lane. 1. When Madame Tussauds dressed the royal family up in ugly Christmas jumpers.

PA

2. When Kim Kardashian wore a disposable spray tan thong as a bikini.

A photo posted by The Wests (@itsnoriwest) on Aug 25, 2016 at 12:00am PDT

3. When ASOS started selling strap-on dinosaur tails.

ASOS

4. When Cosmopolitan magazine thought these dresses looked like vaginas.

Getty

5. When Christopher Kane tried to make crystal-studded Crocs happen (they’re never going to happen).

A photo posted by Lisa Armstrong (@misslisaarmstrong) on Sep 19, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

6. When Tom Hiddleston was upstaged by dogs in his Gucci campaign.

Gucci

7. When people thought Justin Bieber looked like a piece of chicken.

A grilled piece of chicken. I see no difference. Lol pic.twitter.com/EHQCo0THr6 — ✞ (@estherwuff) December 13, 2016

ASPIRATION SUITS

A photo posted by ALCH (@a_l_c_h_) on Oct 9, 2016 at 5:32am PDT

