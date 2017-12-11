Three children have died and a fourth is in a critical condition after a “suspicious” house fire in Walkden, Greater Manchester Police said.
The injured child, a girl aged three, and her mother are fighting for their lives in hospital.
The Manchester Evening News reports that a 14-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene and that a boy, 8, and a girl 7, later died in hospital.
The newspaper reports one line of investigation being considered is the possibility a flammable liquid was poured through the home’s letterbox.
The blaze began at a mid-terraced house on Jackson Street, Walkden, at 5am on Monday.
Citing police sources, the BBC reports there is a manhunt underway for an individual in connection with the incident. It adds that the mother is heavily sedated and does not yet know that her children are dead.
Two people, believed to be teenage boys, had escaped the building before Greater Manchester fire crews arrived, rescuing a further five people. Firefighters remain at the scene monitoring the house for any remaining hotspots.
Residents and commuters are being advised to avoid the area due to road closures.