Chancellor Philip Hammond has been urged to use the Budget to pump more money into education after a new analysis claimed an extra 500 schools face real terms cuts. Headteachers and trade unions demanded a cash injection as the figures, released to HuffPost UK, suggested that 17,942 primary and secondary schools were now in line for cuts in funding per pupil. The assessment, on the updated schoolcuts.org.uk website, includes 500 more schools than previously estimated and brings to 90% the proportion of schools hit by austerity measures. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, told HuffPost that the analysis proved schools were “at breaking point”. The National Education Union said teachers were dipping into their own pockets to buy classroom essentials. But the Department for Education countered that the union-backed website was “fundamentally misleading” because it was based on data from 2015/16, a year in which cost pressures have since been “absorbed” by many schools.

The Government also points to an extra £1.3bn offered in July, and declares that every school will see an increase in spending. The new statistics are based on official DfE data, using core budget allocations as a baseline, as well as the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts for inflation until 2020. Campaigners point out that the government’s headline figure uses school budgets for 2017/18 as a baseline, presenting the picture in cash terms only and ignoring the impact of rising costs and inflation. Parents, school governors, and a delegation of more than 5,000 head teachers this week warned that the school funding crisis “is real”. Jeremy Corbyn urged Theresa May to halt the funding squeeze, pointing out that more parents were being asked to make voluntary contributions to buy basic school equipment. One school in May’s own constituency has begged parents for pens and sticky tape.

Ministers and Tory MPs have attacked the SchoolCuts website as ‘scaremongering’, but its creators point out that parents across the country have logged onto it in record numbers to find out just how much their local school is set to lose. During the 2017 general election, the site played a powerful role in increasing Labour’s vote as it emerged schools and parents were forced to crowdfund for whiteboards, lockers and lollypop ladies. A string of trade unions backing the cuts website told HuffPost UK of their worries. Karen Leonard, GMB National Officer, said: “School staff are living in fear of the next round of job cuts or the next restructure, and pupils are suffering as a result. GMB is fighting to protect jobs in individual chains and schools but the education system desperately needs a national cash injection.” National Association of Head Teachers chief Whiteman added: “School budgets are at breaking point. They need at least an extra £2bn per year to avoid having to cut staff, cut classes, or limit what they teach. “The autumn budget is the last chance for money to make it to schools this year. Unless the Chancellor finds more money to protect education, we will be perilously close to the end of the line for high-standards.”

