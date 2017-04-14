8 People Reveal How They Knew They Were In Love

“You open your heart knowing that there’s a chance it may be broken one day and in opening your heart, you experience a love and joy that you never dreamed possible,” said Bob Marley, about true love.
But how do you know when it actually happens?
The question was posed on Reddit and the responses are really quite beautiful.
1. For me it was a quiet inner peace. A feeling that life would be life with her and something far more insignificant without. - rumble272
3. “When you start treating the other person like your “second-self.” Their needs and wants are just as, if not more, important than your own.” - Asclepius333
4. “I’d say after 7 years with my SO it’s like that. They’re your favourite person/thing to be around. She’s what I always go back to when I need to talk, chill, be angry, be excited. She’s the first person I call/text if anything happens. Her wellbeing is of interest to me and I’m invested in them. Short-term love is great but long-term love has me excited for the future because I get to share it with someone I love.” - GandalfsBeards
5. “When a person can make your day by simply existing. How, when you’re with them, time seems to stop. When you realise no one has ever made you feel happier, safer, or more complete.” - KatyLiedTheBitch
6. “I’ve been married 10 years this coming December. I know how I show love and how my wife shows me love. Forgiveness. Respect. Compromise. Love is holding her hair when she pukes. Not going to bed angry - talking and working through troubles and arguments no matter how difficult the topic. That is key to “waking up happy”. Not storming off in the middle of an argument. Accepting you’re wrong. Undying respect, no matter what.” - BrokenZen
7. “When you want to know everything about their past, good and bad, want to know who and why they are, you ask how their day was and are genuinely interested when they tell you about it. When being around them makes you feel safe, warm and at home.” - macskenzer
8. “As someone who loves to eat, this quote I heard from a food podcast sums it up: “Marry the one who gives you the same feeling you get when food arrives at a restaurant.” - Mitochondriagon