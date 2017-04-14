8 People Reveal How They Knew They Were In Love

“You open your heart knowing that there’s a chance it may be broken one day and in opening your heart, you experience a love and joy that you never dreamed possible,” said Bob Marley, about true love.

But how do you know when it actually happens?

The question was posed on Reddit and the responses are really quite beautiful.

1. For me it was a quiet inner peace. A feeling that life would be life with her and something far more insignificant without. - rumble272