At 96 years old, Roman Blank has lived through it all: he escaped the Holocaust during World War II and moved to America with his wife Ruth, who he stayed married to for 67 years. They had two children together, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

But Roman kept a huge secret and, at the age of 95, he knew he couldn’t live with it any longer.

After 90 years in the closet, he came out as gay to his family - and he’s incredibly proud of himself for finding the courage to do so.