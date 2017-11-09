A Real-Life 'Iron Man' Just Set A World Record For Flying

British inventor Richard Browning has set the world record for achieving the highest speed in a body-controlled jet suit.
HIs homemade futuristic gadget echoes the suit used by Tony Stark in the comic ‘Iron Man’ by using jet engines dotted around his body.
Browning achieved a speed of 32.02mph on his third timed attempt across Lagoona Park in Reading, before mistiming a turn and crashing on his fourth attempt.
The ex-Royal Marine Reservist started working on the jet suit back in early 2016 and has been perfecting his designs ever since.
The system is patented so Browning is keeping relatively quiet on the specifics of how it works but what we do know is that thrust comes from six body-mounted jet engines similar to those found in high-end model aircraft.
Two are mounted on the lower back providing base levels of thrust, while four wrist mounted jets enable the suit wearer to direct themselves, increase speed and brake.
Browning’s creation isn’t just a hobby, in creating Gravity Industries the inventor hopes to kickstart a new form of personal flight.
“Daedalus is simply the beginning of a core technology that has endless potential in aviation, commercial and entertainment applications.” explains Browning.
As you can see from this early test, the design has improved significantly with the jets becoming more streamlined and easier to control.
The jetpack has for years remained the ultimate gadget that never truly was.
While we see human beings flying in robot suits on films, real-life jetpacks have often been large, bulky contraptions that are as dangerous as they are unwieldy.
This new jet suit however looks to be not only far more practical, but also more capable.