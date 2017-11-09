A Real-Life 'Iron Man' Just Set A World Record For Flying

HIs homemade futuristic gadget echoes the suit used by Tony Stark in the comic ‘Iron Man’ by using jet engines dotted around his body.

British inventor Richard Browning has set the world record for achieving the highest speed in a body-controlled jet suit.

Browning achieved a speed of 32.02mph on his third timed attempt across Lagoona Park in Reading, before mistiming a turn and crashing on his fourth attempt.

The ex-Royal Marine Reservist started working on the jet suit back in early 2016 and has been perfecting his designs ever since.

The system is patented so Browning is keeping relatively quiet on the specifics of how it works but what we do know is that thrust comes from six body-mounted jet engines similar to those found in high-end model aircraft.