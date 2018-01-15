A Recyclable Disposable Coffee Cup Has Been Created, And All It Took Was One Small Change

Coffee drinkers of the world, rejoice. The world’s first easy-to-recycle disposable coffee cup could be hitting a coffee shop near you, very soon.

In the wake of the Government’s recommended Latte Levy, people have been taking steps to reduce coffee cup waste, with the sale of re-usable cups increasing by more than 500% in some shops over the last couple of months.

Frugalpac, a Suffolk-based company, is taking the eco-friendly approach to coffee drinking a step further, with the launch of the completely recyclable disposable Frugal Cup.

Martin Myerscough, founder and CEO of Frugalpac, is in talks with major coffee chains such as Starbucks to bring this sustainable alternative to the coffee drinking community.

“It’s taken a while but I think the public is finally ready to engage with the war on waste,” he told HuffPost UK.

“If we can stop the nonsense that drives the vast majority of this country’s 2.5 billion paper cups to landfill, we will begin to make a difference.”