A specially developed UV light could be used in offices and public places to kill the airborne flu virus. Scientists at the Columbia University Medical Center found that short pulses of far ultraviolet C light could be utilised as a means of preventing flu from spreading around offices or even public areas like train stations.

rglinsky via Getty Images The light could be used to stop the virus from spreading around public areas such as hospitals, offices or even train stations.

With UVC lights costing less than $1000 they are relatively inexpensive for workplaces and if enough were produced the cost would of course fall. “And unlike flu vaccines, far-UVC is likely to be effective against all airborne microbes, even newly emerging strains.” explains study leader David J. Brenner, PhD, the Higgins Professor of Radiation Biophysics Professor of Environmental Health Sciences. We’ve known for decades that UVC light is capable of killing bacteria and viruses by breaking down the molecular bonds that hold them together. This light is used in concentrated doses to sterilise medical equipment in operating theatres. “Unfortunately, conventional germicidal UV light is also a human health hazard and can lead to skin cancer and cataracts, which prevents its use in public spaces,” explains Brenner.