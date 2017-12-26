A marked BMW3 series police car was responding to an incident when it collided with a silver Citroen C3, travelling in the opposite direction.

South Yorkshire Police said that emergency services were called to reports of a collision at around 8.15pm on the A57 in Sheffield.

A police officer and another person have died after a collision on Christmas Day.

Did you see fatal collision on A57 in Sheffield? - https://t.co/HJX3RGkZdG

The 46-year-old male police officer was pronounced dead shortly after the collision took place.

A 61-year-old woman from Sheffield, who was a passenger in the other car was taken to hospital where she died shortly afterwards.

The driver of the Citroen, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said: “On behalf of the force I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to all of those left bereaved by this terrible tragedy, our thoughts, love and support are extended to all those affected.

“We are doing everything we can to support them through this difficult time. I ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time.”

“We have lost a friend and a colleague from our police family in this incident. The officer has been with us for 12 years and was a passionate, professional and universally liked officer. His colleagues, and everyone across the force, are devastated by what has happened.

“Our thoughts are with both families who have lost loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.“

Witnesses to the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident, are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 691 of 25 December 2017.