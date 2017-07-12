Majid Al Usaimi, the vice president of the UAE Disabled Sports Federation, told Dubai Sports TV “the metal discus cage fell on his head.”

The 36-year-old, a thrower in the F34 class, was training at Newham Leisure Centre for the World Para-athletics Championships in London when a discus cage fell on him on Tuesday afternoon.

UAE Para athlete Abdullah Hayayei has died after being injured during a practice session in London.

Speaking in Arabic, Al Usaimi said: “We are overcome by grief, all of the UAE delegation here in London, and are truly shocked by this news, but it is God’s will.”

Eyewitness Rumbi Sambana, 34, told the Evening Standard she heard a loud cracking noise and then saw Hayayei on the ground with the cage on top him.

She said: “These people, I would describe them as superhuman heroes, were lifting the structure above him so that paramedics could treat him.

“That poor man, one minute he was doing the discus and then he is crushed. All the other athletes were looking on in despair. How can this have happened?”

Hayayei was entered in the shot put, discus and javelin throw events in the F34 class.

In a statement, the IPC said “emergency services were called shortly after 17:00 to reports of a seriously injured man. At 17:20 the athlete was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene at the Newham Leisure Centre.