A woman accused of murder after she allegedly threw acid in her ex-partner’s face will face a retrial after a jury was discharged. Berlinah Wallace, 48, was charged with murdering Mark Van Dongen who was left partially blinded and paralyzed. The Bristol Crown Court jury was dismissed by the honourable Mrs Justice May DBE, who told them the trial was stopping due to legal reasons.

SWNS Mark van Dongen passed away in a euthanasia clinic in January

The alleged acid attack happened in September 2015. The matter was due to be the subject of a trial the following year, but the Crown Prosecution Service received confirmation from van Dongen’s father in Belgium that his son had died.

Wallace then pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder between September 22, 2015 and January 3, 2017. The trial was adjourned on November 20 by Judge May to allow a question of law to be further discussed.

SWNS Berlinah Wallace will be remanded in custody until the trial resumes next year