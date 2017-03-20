Adam Rickitt has joined the cast of ‘Hollyoaks’ as Nancy Osborne’s ex-boyfriend, Kyle.
‘Coronation Street’ fans will remember the actor - whose pop career also resulted in a top five single - for his portrayal of Nick Tilsley back in the late ‘90s and early noughties, and his credits also include New Zealand soap ‘Shortland Street’.
‘Hollyoaks’ bosses have teased details about Adam’s character Kyle, stating that he is suffering from MS, and will first bump into his former flame at a support group.
Ahead of his arrival on our screens, Adam has said: “I am really happy to be joining ‘Hollyoaks’. I’ve had a lot of friends work on the show throughout the years and they’ve all told me what an amazing place it is to work so it’s really good to be a part of such a welcoming crowd.
“The key interest for me was in the storylines lined up for Kyle. I think they are amazing, taking the character on a real journey and something I am really enjoying playing a part in. Fingers crossed the audience like the surprises as they keep coming.”
We’ll get to see Adam in action in April and while there’s no word yet on exactly how long he’ll be sticking around, he is being billed as a ‘returning guest star’, which hints that there’ll be plenty of scope for him to pop up again in the future.
‘Hollyoaks’ has welcomed a number of new faces in the last 12 months, with stars including Chelsee Healey and Duncan James joining the cast.
The latter even received a National Television Award nomination for his introduction as police officer Ryan Knight.
