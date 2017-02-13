Adele was awarded the coveted Album Of The Year prize at this year’s Grammys, but instead insisted that the prize should go to Beyoncé instead.

The ‘Hello’ singer received the award for her latest offering, ‘25’, however, when it came to collecting it, she claimed that she wasn’t the worthy recipient.

Taking to the stage on Sunday night (12 February), Adele explained: “Thank you… but I can’t possibly accept this award.

“My artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the ‘Lemonade’ album was so monumental, Beyoncé, and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side to you that we don’t always let us see.”