Adele was awarded the coveted Album Of The Year prize at this year’s Grammys, but instead insisted that the prize should go to Beyoncé instead.
The ‘Hello’ singer received the award for her latest offering, ‘25’, however, when it came to collecting it, she claimed that she wasn’t the worthy recipient.
Taking to the stage on Sunday night (12 February), Adele explained: “Thank you… but I can’t possibly accept this award.
“My artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the ‘Lemonade’ album was so monumental, Beyoncé, and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side to you that we don’t always let us see.”
She continued: “All us artists here, we fucking adore you. You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you, and I always will.”
Adele also received Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for her chart-topping single ‘Hello’, also giving a shout out to the Queen Bey during her acceptance speech for the latter.
This year, Beyoncé received more nominations than any other artist with a staggering nine nods, as well as giving an elaborate performance during the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Adele also performed not once but twice, first opening the show with ‘Hello’ and later paying tribute to George Michael with a rendition of his track, ‘Fastlove’.
However, her second performance was not a smooth one, and she was forced to restart the song after suffering technical difficulties.
Other big winners on the night included Chance The Rapper and Drake.
Adele previously won Album Of The Year for ‘21’ back in 2013, while this marks Beyoncé’s third nomination in the category.