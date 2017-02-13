Adele was forced to restart her tribute to George Michael during this year’s Grammys, insisting she “couldn’t mess this up for him” when she was hit with technical issues.

The ‘Hello’ singer was selected to perform a tribute to George during this year’s awards bash, following his death over Christmas, at the age of 50.

She chose to perform an orchestral version of his track, ‘Fastlove’, but early in the performance, she stopped singing when she suffered microphone issues and, after dropping an F-bomb, told the musicians on stage with her that she wanted to start again.