As if we needed more proof, Adele has once again demonstrated that she’s one of the nicest stars in pop by visiting the firefighters who have spent the last week working at the Grenfell Tower site.

The firefighters were among those who saved lives at the blaze, which occurred in the early hours of last Wednesday (14 June) and one, Rob Petty, has shared some snaps of Adele’s visit online.

Next to them, he added the caption: “Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle. X.”

This is Adele’s second visit to the area as last week she offered help at a volunteer centre, with her husband Simon Konecki.

A fan posted a picture of Adele at the scene on Instagram, explaining that she’d been spotted in the early hours of Thursday morning (15 June) “asking if anyone needs help” at the scene, and “going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them”.