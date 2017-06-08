There’s no denying that Adele is one of the biggest stars in the world. She’s sold out shows all over the world, she’s repeatedly smashed chart records with her albums ‘21’ and ‘25’ and all she needs to do is utter a few words on stage or in an interview to have fans in stitches or awe, depending on what she’s got to say.

Just 10 years ago, though, no one even knew who she was. But that was all about to change when she gave her first ever TV performance on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’.

With ‘James Bond’ themes, Grammy victories and iconic Brit Awards performances still a long way in the distance, Adele gave a simple performance of her oft-overlooked song ‘Daydreamer’, accompanying herself on the guitar.