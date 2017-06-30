If you thought Adele’s 2015 Glastonbury set was heavy on the bad language front, that’s probably because you weren’t in the audience at the first of her Wembley Stadium shows on Wednesday (28 June).

When she headlined the Pyramid Stage a year ago, she broke a Glastonbury record, when she used the f-word an impressive (or, depending on your opinion of swearing, unnecessary) 33 times as she spoke to the audience between her hits.

However, The Sun has reported that the star smashed her own swearing record earlier this week, managing 44 f-bombs in the space of one concert.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Adele on stage at Wembley Stadium, probably not swearing mid-song

They also counted seven uses of “shit”, one “arse” and a “bastard” (in a pear tree).

This comes after Dave Grohl vowed to break Adele’s swearing record during Foo Fighters’ set at Glastonbury over the weekend.

He told the crowd: “We were doing an interview and someone said, ‘you know you’re not supposed to swear – there’s no swearing on Glastonbury.’

“I was like, what the fuck is that supposed to fucking mean? And then I guess, Adele holds the record for the most fucks in a Glastonbury appearance.

“Now I love Adele, but guess what..?”

Dave then led the crowd in a chant of “fuck fuck fuck”, surpassing Adele’s f-bomb total in the process.

Harry Durrant via Getty Images Dave Grohl performing at Glastonbury

During Adele’s Wembley Stadium show, she also paused for a serious moment, during which she called out the “neglect” that the residents of Grenfell Tower have experienced in the wake of the tower block fire earlier this month.

She also hinted that her most recent tour could be her last, in a heartfelt message to fans.

