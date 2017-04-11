AeroMobil is set to open pre-orders on its first commercially available car-plane hybrid this year after it unveils the vehicle in Monaco next week .

Wealthy car fans will soon have the opportunity to invest in what could become a piece of automotive history.

The firm said its latest design, revealed in illustrations, “heralds a new era in efficient and exciting travel, offering users an unparalleled choice of transport”.

But that’s about as much the European manufacturer is willing to give away right now; the specs, shipping date and price-tag are all under wraps.

Rival flying car firms are selling vehicles for around £400,000 pre-tax, which might offer a rough indication of how much the vehicle could cost.