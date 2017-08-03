All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/08/2017 09:06 BST

    Aidan Turner Hints 'Poldark' Will End After Fifth Series, Despite Huge Success

    What will we do with our Sunday nights?!

    Poldark’s days of scything shirtless in a field could be numbered, as Aidan Turner has hinted at the drama’s end. 

    The actor, who plays the titular character in the show, has said he thinks there may only be two more series, despite its huge success. 

    BBC
    Aidan Turner has hinted 'Poldark' could be coming to an end

    Speaking to WWD, Aidan said: “I think we run out of things to do after series five. I think that would be our last one.”

    The third series of ‘Poldark’ is currently airing on BBC One, and while a fourth run has already been confirmed, a fifth is still to be commissioned. 

    Aidan continued: “Four was green-lit, five hasn’t been yet, and it wouldn’t be fair of me to green light it, but it’s probably looking like it may happen.”

    A source also added to The Sun: “Eleneanor Tomlinson and Aidan have been optioned for five series so that would be the natural end.

    “It would be very expensive for the BBC to get them on board after that. They have both become huge.”

    ‘Poldark’ launched in 2015 as a rebooted version of the original 1975 BBC TV series, which started Robin Ellis as Ross Poldark.

    Both series are based on the novels of the same title, written by Winston Graham.  

    Poldark’s third series finale airs on Sunday (6 August) at 9pm on BBC One. 

    READ MORE:

    Poldark Series 3
    MORE:uktv TV dramaPoldarkAidan turner

    Conversations