Poldark’s days of scything shirtless in a field could be numbered, as Aidan Turner has hinted at the drama’s end.
The actor, who plays the titular character in the show, has said he thinks there may only be two more series, despite its huge success.
Speaking to WWD, Aidan said: “I think we run out of things to do after series five. I think that would be our last one.”
The third series of ‘Poldark’ is currently airing on BBC One, and while a fourth run has already been confirmed, a fifth is still to be commissioned.
Aidan continued: “Four was green-lit, five hasn’t been yet, and it wouldn’t be fair of me to green light it, but it’s probably looking like it may happen.”
A source also added to The Sun: “Eleneanor Tomlinson and Aidan have been optioned for five series so that would be the natural end.
“It would be very expensive for the BBC to get them on board after that. They have both become huge.”
‘Poldark’ launched in 2015 as a rebooted version of the original 1975 BBC TV series, which started Robin Ellis as Ross Poldark.
Both series are based on the novels of the same title, written by Winston Graham.
Poldark’s third series finale airs on Sunday (6 August) at 9pm on BBC One.