When it comes to having choices life in Britain appears at first to be saturated. Whether it’s the cereal we will have for breakfast or the type of milk we put on it, there are options to suit us all.

But there is one thing we have no choice over – the air we breathe. With nine in ten people in Britain living in areas where air breaches legal limits people cannot escape these emissions. We are dependent on the Government to guarantee our right to clean air – yet the choices ministers have made to date are so bad their plans to tackle air pollution are illegal.

Today the Chancellor will deliver this year’s Autumn Budget, He has the chance to take real action to clean up our air – but only if he chooses to take it.

There is evidence that diesel cars produce more carbon dioxide than petrol cars over their lifetime. Defra acknowledges that the number of diesel vehicles on our roads has acerbated air pollution. Diesel fuel is also responsible for invisible yet extremely harmful nitrogen oxide air pollution, also known as NOx – with diesel responsible for 80% of NOx coming from our roads. Shockingly, although perhaps not surprisingly, all the main car manufacturers are breaching European NOx limits – by more than nine times for Renault and more than six times for Ford. Meanwhile levels of nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, in the UK have broken legal limits every year since 2010 - with transport responsible for 26% of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK last year.